Suffolk businesses welcome Kickstart scheme as youth unemployment crisis looms

Watch a report from ITV Anglia's Victoria Lampard

Hundreds of Suffolk businesses have shown an interest in the government's new Kickstart scheme, according to the county's Chamber of Commerce.

The initiative will see the treasury will fund six-month work placements for young people, with the hope that those on the scheme will then be taken on as apprentices.

Dr Therese Coffey, the Suffolk Coastal MP and Work and Pensions Secretary, held a conference call with businesses in the county on Monday, 28 September.

One of those she spoke to, recycling firm Sackers, said they were planning to create eight placements under the Kickstart scheme.

Managing director David Dodds said: "I think it's an excellent opportunity for not only our business but it's a great time to be investing in people that actually give them career paths, give them opportunities to step up. Let's see how far they can grow."

Work and Pensions Secretary spoke to Suffolk businesses on a video call at the county's chamber of commerce Credit: ITV Anglia

The latest employment figures show a rising number of young people out of work, while youth charity Inspire Suffolk also said they had seen an increase in people asking them for help.

Terry Baxter, from the charity, said: "Certainly the sectors that have been badly affected are traditionally those that employ young people, so we've seen an increase in numbers of participants who are coming to us and saying we really need some help here to get back into the workplace."

Sackers are hoping they will be able to offer apprenticeships to those who perform well on the Kickstarter placements, something Dr Coffey hopes other businesses will emulate.

She said: "It's important that people do get that work experience. It's often easier to get a job once you're in a job and while these are not designed to be long term placements, we know that some young people and businesses have already said this, it may well be a stepping stone for them to become apprentices and similar."

Under the scheme, the government will cover 100% of the minimum wage, national insurance and pension contributions for 25 hours a week - with employers able to top up wages.

The state will also pay up to fifteen hundred pounds for each placement, to support with training as well as other set-up costs.