Legal proceedings against a former Essex NHS mental health Trust have begun after the country's health and safety regulator accused it of potential safety breaches in its inpatient wards between 2004 and 2015.

The prosecution is against Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust but relates to an investigation into North Essex Partnership Trust which merged with South Essex Partnership Trust in 2017 to form the new body.

Matthew Leahy was 20 years old when he was found dead in his room at the Linden Centre in 2012 Credit: The Leahy family

The prosecution follows a campaign by relatives including Melanie Leahy, whose son Matthew died while in the care of the North Essex Partnership trust at the Linden Centre in Chelmsford in 2012. She wrote to the Health and Safety Executive and says she was finally heard in 2016.

The deaths of 10 patients under the Trust's care were part of the investigation but the Health and Safety Executive says it did not look in to individual cases.

Melanie Leahy leads a demonstration August 2020 Credit: ITV News

Melanie says the HSE investigation doesn't go far enough and she wants a full public inquiry.

Too little too late. For two and half years, nearly three I wrote to the HSE to have them listen to me, I was passed from pillar to post I was ignored. That's why I am pushing for a public inquiry, it's the only way we will get to the truth and I'm not alone, there's 24 families fighting now. What will satisfy me is when we see proper truth, justice and accountability and change that's required. Melanie Leahy

The Health and Safety Executive has been investigating how the trust managed potential ligature points in inpatient wards between 25 October 2004 and 31 March 2015.

Essex Partnership trust, which succeeded the North Essex trust has since invested £2.4 million into improving safety.

Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families whose loved ones were part of this investigation. Safety is our absolute priority and we are continually working to ensure the safest environment possible for our patients. Sally Morris, Chief Executive of Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust

The first hearing is due to take place on 12 November 2020 at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court. If the trust is found guilty of breaches then it could face a large fine.

Families call for inquiry into mental health deaths

Demonstrators demand a public inquiry