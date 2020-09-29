Essex Cricket Club have promised to work on their approach to diversity after a Muslim player was sprayed with alcohol during their recent Bob Wills Trophy celebrations.

Batsman Feroze Khushi, 21, was pictured having beer poured over him on the balcony at Lord's on Sunday as Essex celebrated winning the trophy.

Khushi was 12th man during the final against Somserset which ended in a draw.

Despite the match ending in a tie, Essex were crowned the winners after posting a higher first innings score.

In a statement, Essex admitted the celebrations didn't meet their values and they need to do more to educate their players.

Essex County Cricket Club prides themselves on their work within multi-diverse communities throughout the county and the surrounding areas. Essex County Cricket Club spokesperson

"For a substantial period of time, Essex have had a multi-diverse team with players from different backgrounds, religions, and races, where cricket is at the heart of these communities," an Essex spokeperson said.

"The club has worked extremely hard and will continue to bring cricket to anybody and everybody, and educate on diversity, but further work needs to be done across both sport and society in general, to widen people's knowledge and make them more aware of cultural differences."

Khushi didn't feature in the final, but made four appearances during the group stage.