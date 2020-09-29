Norfolk and Norwich Hospital launches 'biggest ever flu campaign'

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has launched its "biggest ever" flu campaign.

The hospital is offering every member of staff a flu jab, while every frontline worker who has direct contact with patients will be vaccinated.

Two flu tents have been set up at the hospital to allow vaccinators to deliver 25 sessions a week, and an online booking system has also been launched so that staff can book a dedicated slot to get a jab.

Those behind the campaign hope that it will help to protect staff against the double threat of flu and coronavirus.

This year more than ever, with the double threat of flu and Covid-19 our staff are very much aware of how necessary it is to be vaccinated to protect themselves and to protect those they love that are important to them. Professor Nancy Fontaine, Chief Nurse

“I am optimistic that we will be able to achieve the targets set," Chief Nurse Professor Nancy Fontaine said.

“It is also vital to remember that by having the flu jab our staff are protecting our patients so I also urge anyone who is eligible for a free flu jab to book in with their GP at the earliest opportunity.”

Chief Executive Sam Higginson added: “Historically the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals has performed well with high numbers of staff having the flu jab. I am very keen that we meet the targets set and I thank everyone who has been involved in planning this year’s campaign.”