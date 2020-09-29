Old friends brave gales, rain and blisters in 90 mile trek from Essex to Norfolk

Two old friends from Colchester have completed an epic 90-mile trek from Essex to the North Norfolk coast.

Rosemary Jewers and her friend Rina Adams have followed Roman roads on their walk up the Peddars Way, aiming to raise money to replace lead stolen from a church roof in Norfolk.

They set off on September 22 2020 and are reaching their goal a week later having braved gales and heavy rain along the way.

The end point of the walk is Holme-next-the-Sea on the coast.

There was a day when we were walking in Suffolk near Bardwell and the rain was stinging in our faces and the wind was so strong we could hardly stand up but we carried on, even though we had to negotiate quite a lot of fallen trees. It was arduous but enjoyable! Rosemary Jewers

Rosemary has struggled with badly blistered feet but said Rina was in good shape

The pair trained for months. Covid put their plans on hold but lockdown did allow them to rack up miles in training.

They wanted to finding proof that the ancient route, Peddar's Way, well known for going from Norfolk into Suffolk, did come further down into Essex.

When they started out, Rosemary was only able to walk a mile a day, but now she can manage 10.The pair wanted to raise money to help replace the lead on the roof of St Andrews Church in Little Massingham in Norfolk, where Rosemary grew up. The lead was stolen three years ago and £150,000 is needed to fix it properly.

Rina is fundraising for local causes where she lives in Layer de La Haye