Tracking coronavirus in the Anglia region: the local Covid hotspots
Analysis of the coronavirus figures in the east of the Anglia region - Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex
A further 1,700 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the past week in the Anglia region, which is an increase of more than 500 compared with the previous week.
There were 259 more positive Covid-19 tests in the region announced on Tuesday. The week-on-week increase was 46%. Nationally, a further 7,143 people were found to have tested positive for coronavirus.
In recent days, Luton and Bedfordshire and Great Yarmouth in Norfolk have seen a doubling in coronavirus cases.
In the week to 26 September, Luton recorded 135 new cases compared to 85 in the previous week. The weekly total of positive tests in Great Yarmouth increased from 21 to 45.
More: Warning to commuters over rising Covid-19 cases in South Essex
More: Two students at UEA in Norwich test positive for Covid-19
Coronavirus cases in the Anglia region in the week to 29 September
Bedfordshire - 297 - up by 187 compared with the previous week
Cambridgeshire - 168 - up by 85 compared with the previous week
Essex - 449 - up by 175 compared with the previous week
Hertfordshire - 333 - up by 51 compared with the previous week
Milton Keynes - 61 - up by 16 compared with the previous week
Norfolk - 146 - up by 59 compared with the previous week
Northamptonshire - 178 - up by 31 compared with the previous week
Rutland - 12 - up 8 compared with the previous week
Suffolk - 60 - the same as the previous week
Bedfordshire is the three unitary areas of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough and Essex includes Southend and Thurrock.
Analysis of the coronavirus figures in the west of the Anglia region - Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes
Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.
The figures, for the seven days to 26 September, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government's testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).
The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on 29 September on the Government's coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent three days (September 27-29) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.
Burnley currently has the highest rate in England with 279 new cases were recorded in the seven days to 21 September - the equivalent of 313.8 per 100,000 people.
The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Luton with 63 cases per 100,000 people. Babergh is Suffolk is currently recording one of the lowest infection rate in England with 4.3 cases per 100,000.
Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to 26 September (with the previous week in brackets)
Luton 63.4 (39.9)
Great Yarmouth 45.3 (21.1)
Bedford 45.0 (24.8)
Epping Forest 40.2 (28.9)
Harborough 38.4 (27.7)
Broxbourne 38.0 (47.3)
Uttlesford 37.2 (18.6)
Corby 34.6 (29.1)
Three Rivers 31.1 (19.3)
St Albans 31.0 (32.3)
Watford 30.0 (24.9)
Harlow 29.9 (23.0)
Brentwood 29.9 (22.1)
Basildon 28.8 (15.5)
Peterborough 27.7 (16.8)
Hertsmere 27.6 (41.0)
Rutland 27.6 (12.5)
Southend-on-Sea 26.8 (16.4)
Northampton 26.3 (19.1)
East Hertfordshire 23.4 (13.4)
Castle Point 23.2 (25.4)
Dacorum 22.6 (12.9)
Central Bedfordshire 22.5 (20.4)
Wellingborough 21.3 (23.8)
Thurrock 21.2 (13.2)
Milton Keynes 20.4 (15.6)
Kettering 19.7 (20.6)
South Kesteven 19.0 (20.4)
Maldon 18.5 (7.7)
Huntingdonshire 18.0 (8.4)
North Hertfordshire 18.0 (15.0)
Daventry 17.5 (12.8)
South Northamptonshire 15.9 (12.7)
Cambridge 15.2 (10.4)
Chelmsford 15.1 (10.7)
Welwyn Hatfield 13.8 (15.4)
Norwich 13.5 (12.8)
Braintree 13.1 (7.2)
East Northamptonshire 12.7 (11.6)
Rochford 12.6 (11.4)
South Cambridgeshire 12.6 (10.7)
Aylesbury Vale 12.5 (15.0)
South Norfolk 12.1 (8.5)
Tendring 11.6 (8.2)
Stevenage 11.4 (26.2)
South Holland 10.5 (3.2)
Colchester 10.3 (12.3)
Breckland 9.3 (7.1)
King's Lynn and West Norfolk 8.6 (11.9)
Mid Suffolk 7.7 (4.8)
West Suffolk 7.3 (15.1)
East Suffolk 7.2 (4.8)
North Norfolk 5.7 (1.0)
East Cambridgeshire 5.6 (1.1)
Broadland 5.4 (9.2)
Ipswich 5.1 (8.0)
Fenland 4.9 (8.8)
Babergh 4.3 (4), 5.4 (5)
Covid rules: What are the new restrictions across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland?
Coronavirus: How to spot the difference between a cold and Covid-19 symptoms
Coronavirus where you live in the UK: Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map