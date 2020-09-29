Tracking coronavirus in the Anglia region: the local Covid hotspots

Analysis of the coronavirus figures in the east of the Anglia region - Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex

A further 1,700 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the past week in the Anglia region, which is an increase of more than 500 compared with the previous week.

There were 259 more positive Covid-19 tests in the region announced on Tuesday. The week-on-week increase was 46%. Nationally, a further 7,143 people were found to have tested positive for coronavirus.

In recent days, Luton and Bedfordshire and Great Yarmouth in Norfolk have seen a doubling in coronavirus cases.

In the week to 26 September, Luton recorded 135 new cases compared to 85 in the previous week. The weekly total of positive tests in Great Yarmouth increased from 21 to 45.

The graph shows the number of weekly positive coronavirus tests in the Anglia region during the pandemic Credit: Data from Public Health England

More: Warning to commuters over rising Covid-19 cases in South Essex

More: Two students at UEA in Norwich test positive for Covid-19

Coronavirus cases in the Anglia region in the week to 29 September

Bedfordshire - 297 - up by 187 compared with the previous week

Cambridgeshire - 168 - up by 85 compared with the previous week

Essex - 449 - up by 175 compared with the previous week

Hertfordshire - 333 - up by 51 compared with the previous week

Milton Keynes - 61 - up by 16 compared with the previous week

Norfolk - 146 - up by 59 compared with the previous week

Northamptonshire - 178 - up by 31 compared with the previous week

Rutland - 12 - up 8 compared with the previous week

Suffolk - 60 - the same as the previous week

Bedfordshire is the three unitary areas of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough and Essex includes Southend and Thurrock.

Analysis of the coronavirus figures in the west of the Anglia region - Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to 26 September, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government's testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on 29 September on the Government's coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent three days (September 27-29) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

Burnley currently has the highest rate in England with 279 new cases were recorded in the seven days to 21 September - the equivalent of 313.8 per 100,000 people.

The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Luton with 63 cases per 100,000 people. Babergh is Suffolk is currently recording one of the lowest infection rate in England with 4.3 cases per 100,000.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to 26 September (with the previous week in brackets)