Two students at UEA in Norwich test positive for Covid-19
Two students at the University of East Anglia have tested positive for Covid-19.
The university said one lives on campus, the other off campus.
It said it was supporting the affected students and their households to self-isolate and working with NHS services and Local Public Health Officers to identify anyone who might have come into close contact with the individuals to minimise the risk of further infection.
“Our support teams are ensuring the students have access to food and essentials and we are, and will continue to be, in daily contact with the student households to offer advice and wellbeing support. We will continue to monitor the situation closely.”