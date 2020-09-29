Wildlife charities fear catastrophic loss for nature over Sizewell C

Two wildlife charities have warned the building of a new nuclear power station in Suffolk could result in a catastrophic loss for nature.

The RSPB and the Suffolk Wildlife Trust say Sizewell C would leave a whole range of species with an uncertain fate.

However, energy company EDF says 250 hectares of land will be set aside for wildlife as part of the project.

The RSPB and the Suffolk Wildlife Trust are concerned about the impact of a new nuclear power station on wildlife populations. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Even on the gloomiest of days you can still make out the dome of Sizewell B and its proximity to RSPB Minsmere.

Sizewell C would be built on land immediately to the north of the existing power station.

And right now there's concern about the lack of evidence on the impact that would have on wildlife in the area.

Adam Rowlands, RSPB Suffolk Area Manager, said: "Some of these habitats that are threatened are really really difficult to recreate.

"In some cases there aren't examples you can work from where it's been done elsewhere.

"The evidence to convince us that you can create sufficiently good habitat to offset any damages, and also the assessment that's been done on the impact on those species is sufficiently robust, at the moment we remain to be convinced."

EDF says around 250 hectares of land will be set aside for wildlife. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Today was the final day for people to submit their views on the project.

Suffolk Wildlife Trust say EDF's plans leave a whole range of species with an uncertain fate.

Ben McFarland, from Suffolk Wildlife Trust, said: "The wetland bordering Sizewell has some really important plants and invertebrate communities - insects and also supporting very very good bird populations as well.

"Mammels too, ottter and water vole, but we're also really concerned about bats. This area of Suffolk has a very important barbastelle population, which is a really rare bat.

"It's important in a national context. The size of that development is going to have huge impact on that population over the 10/12 years of development."

A spokesperson for EDF said: "We have designated an extra 250 hectares of land for wildlife as part of our plans for Sizewell C.

"To compensate for a small area of Sizewell Marshes needed during construction, we are rewilding areas that were once low grade arable land to create a mosaic of heathland, scrub, woodland, wetland and fen meadows."

In the next stay of the planning process the RSPB and Suffolk wildlife trust may be asked to go into greater detail about their concerns.

Right now they need a lot more convincing that it's the appropriate location for a new nuclear power station.