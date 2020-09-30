Appeal for information after cat fatally shot with airgun in Harlow

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a family's pet cat was fatally shot in Harlow.

Chewit’s owners contacted the RSPCA and officers at the charity have now launched an investigation.

It is believed he was shot on Sunday September 13 sometime before 9pm in the area of Churchfield Harlow.

Chewit was just over a year old and managed to drag himself home despite collapsing and bleeding heavily from his side.

His family rushed him to a vets but he died on route.

X-rays show he had suffered from a collapsed lung and a large air gun pellet was lodged inside his body.

Chewit was shot with an airgun Credit: Gemma Whitehouse/RSPCA

The family have also reported the shooting to the police, and have been delivering appeal leaflets in the area.

His devastated owner Gemma Whitehouse urged anyone who had any information regarding the incident to come forward.

This was a callous and cruel attack on a helpless and defenceless animal and would have caused him a lot of suffering RSPCA Inspector Jessica Dayes

The RSPCA is calling for tighter controls on air weapons

Anyone caught deliberately using an air gun to injure an animal can face up to six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine if found guilty under the Animal Welfare Act