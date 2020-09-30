Cases of coronavirus at Bernard Matthews in Holton double

18 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified at the Bernard Matthews food processing factory in Holton, near Halesworth, bringing the total number of positive cases to 36.

All affected members of staff are now self-isolating at home.

123 members of staff have so far been tested or are due to be tested, with most returning negative results. Food production at the factory is continuing as normal.

The swift and thorough work of our local contact tracers and staff, working alongside Bernard Matthews, has quickly identified these additional cases and we’ve been able to advise them to self-isolation straight away Stuart Keeble, Suffolk’s director of public health

Teams from Suffolk and Norfolk are out in the community working with residents to provide advice and support to people who are affected and reminding them how to keep safe.

We believe a number of cases were initiated in the community, but nevertheless we will continue to enforce our robust COVID measures as we enter into our busiest period of the year Bernard Matthews statement

Most of these new cases live in the Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft areas.