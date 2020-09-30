Senior colleagues of a heavily pregnant nurse who died with coronavirus after her baby was delivered will be asked to give evidence into her death following concerns from her family.

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong died on April 12 this year having been admitted to Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, where she worked, suffering from a shortness of breath.

The 28-year-old's partner Ernest Boateng said she was initially discharged from the hospital on April 5 before being readmitted two days later with coronavirus symptoms, at 35 weeks pregnant.

Surgeons safely the delivered baby, also named Mary, by caesarean section before Ms Agyapong was transferred to the intensive care unit where she died.

The preliminary cause of death was given as pneumonia and Covid-19.

A pre-inquest review at Bedfordshire and Luton Coroner's Court briefly outlined concerns Mr Boateng had about the decision to discharge Ms Agyapong from hospital on April 5, and the conditions at her work while she was pregnant.

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong Credit: ITV Anglia

Emma Whitting, senior coroner for Bedfordshire and Luton, told lawyers representing Ms Agyapong's family, the hospital trust, and the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch that witnesses including senior members of the discharge team and the mother of two's line manager or equivalent were likely to be required to give evidence.

The coroner adjourned the hearing until a further pre-inquest review in January, with the inquest continuing over three to four days in March.

She offered her condolences to Mr Boateng, who watched on a video link

I can only imagine what a hole she's left in your life and the lives of your family members and her colleagues Emma Whitting, senior coroner for Bedfordshire and Luton

Mr Boateng previously said his wife, originally from Ghana, should not have been working at the hospital at the start of the pandemic as she had entered the third trimester.

Luton and Dunstable University Hospital Credit: ITV Anglia

But the hospital said it did not have any coronavirus patients before she took maternity leave.

David Carter, chief executive of Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, described Ms Agyapong as "a highly valued and loved member of our team, a fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this trust"