Click to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson

Silverstone's managing director has warned that the live events sector could go under unless specific grants are announced by the government.

Stuart Pringle told ITV News Anglia that the sector is struggling to have its voice heard and it needs help financially to stop businesses going to the wall. Last night, the circuit turned red to highlight the plight of the live events industry during the pandemic.

In May, the Silverstone Classic, which is held every year and attended by more than 100,000 fans was cancelled for this year.

Silverstone Classic Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Pringle says he can see a time when fans are back at Silverstone again, but not for a long time.

"Until we get a vaccine, or a testing programme, or a combination of them both, to give everybody confidence that when you go into a live events venue that they are free of Covid 19... then I think we are going to struggle."

Silverstone Wing Credit: Silverstone

The reality is that there are sections of this part of the economy that will not be here, businesses that will go to the wall unless we get support Stuart Pringle, MD Silverstone Circuit

Income has dropped drastically for this firm which supplies lighting rigs and sound equipment Credit: ITV News Anglia

In Peterborough, Pearce Hire supplies lighting rigs, sound equipment and much more for large and small events.

Income has dropped more than 90%. A number of staff have been let go.

In the summer we can have up to eight 40ft trucks turning up and reloading.. we've not had one this year. There's the knock on for the manufacturers the trucking company, the suppliers, the caterers, the sound engineers the freelancers the full time staff, its very concerning, I've had some very dark days over the past six months. Shaun Pearce, MD

The Government is promising more money later this month but venues fear unless enough reaches those in the supply chain they won't be able to put on shows.