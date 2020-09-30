Detectives investigating the murder of Sergeant Matt Ratana say a man who was arrested in Norwich on suspicion of supplying a firearm has been released on bail.

Sergeant Ratana was shot dead by a handcuffed suspect as he was booked in at a custody suite in south London.

Meanwhile New Zealand Rugby has paid tribute to Matt on Twitter saying "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of #SgtMattRatana whose loss is being felt hard across the rugby and police community in both the UK and New Zealand. The New Zealand-born officer, who joined the Met in 1991, was head coach at East Grinstead Rugby Club.

Flowers are left to pay their respects to police officer Sergeant Matt Ratana. Credit: PA

Police investigating the murder of Sgt Ratana at a police station in Croydon on Friday have been searching a house, believed to be the suspect's family home, in Southbrook Road, Norbury, south-west London, and a property in Park Road, Banstead, in Surrey.

The murder of Sgt Ratana sent shockwaves through the Metropolitan Police Service. Nevertheless his colleagues are determined to find justice for him and his family Deputy assistant commissioner Stuart Cundy

Croydon Custody Centre, where the shooting took place, remains a crime scene .

