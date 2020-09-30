Man jailed after stabbing in Ipswich

An Ipswich man has been jailed for six years and nine months after he was found guilty of stabbing a man with a kitchen knife during a party.

Philip Manning, of Wherstead Road was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday, September 30).

A court heard that in May of this year, Manning took a kitchen knife during a party at his own home and stabbed a man in the abdomen. The victim was hospitalised and needed urgent treatment.

Manning, who is 55, plead guilty to the offence of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

DC Emmamdeen from South CID at Suffolk Police said: