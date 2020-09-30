A new campaign has been launched to remind shoppers at Peterborough's Queensgate centre to wear face coverings.

Bosses at the centre say they've seen some people removing their mask when leaving shops inside the mall.

"We are keen to remind people that Coronavirus hasn't gone away and we urge people to ensure they are wearing face coverings, maintaining social distancing, and regularly cleaning their hands whilst in shopping centres", Dr Liz Robin, Director of Public Health for Peterborough City Council, said.

"We fully support this campaign. By shopping safely we can continue to fight the virus while also helping the local economy to continue to recover."

As of Friday 24 July 2020, it's compulsory by law to wear a mask in shops and many other indoor settings. Credit: PA

The city council is hoping the 'Cover Up' campaign will help stop the spread of coronavirus and revive the local economy.

"For our visitors own health and safety, we are asking for face coverings to be worn at all times in Queensgate, we've witnessed some people leaving a store and removing their mask once on the mall, so in line with government guidelines we are reminding people to keep on your 'CoverUp", Harry Traynor, Deputy Centre Director, said.

The government made it mandatory in July to wear a face covering when inside a shopping centre to help control the virus.

"Face covering applies to everyone visiting Queensgate and is in place to protect visitors and to stop the virus from being spread", Harry continued.

"We have launched our Cover Up campaign to educate people, remind shoppers and reassure people that we're doing everything we can to ensure their safety when visiting."

The Queensgate Shopping Centre has also installed extra signage at all entrances and exits and throughout the mall, and increased tannoy messaging throughout the day to remind visitors of the rules.