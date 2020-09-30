Next year's Suffolk Show cancelled amid 'uncertainty' surrounding coronavirus

The 2021 Suffolk Show has been cancelled due to fears surrounding Covid-19. The Suffolk Agricultural Association say it'll instead take place in 2022.

The event normally attracts over 90,000 visitors over the two days. This year's show was also cancelled due to coronavirus. It was originally due to go ahead at the end of May, 2020.

Those involved in organising the show have said that due to the uncertainty over the coming months, reinforced by the latest government guidelines, it would not be possible to organise the 2021 event safely.

This has been an extraordinarily difficult decision to take but we felt it right at this particular time, in order to create clarity sooner rather than later and further reduce any potential health and safety, reputational and financial risks to the Association. Suffolk Agricultural Association spokesperson

Instead, volunteers at the Suffolk Agricultural Society say they plan to organise a series of smaller events during 2021, such as equine and livestock shows.