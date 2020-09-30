Venue fined and closed down after 100 people attend wedding

A venue in Luton which hosted a wedding attended by more than 100 people, has been given a £10,000 fine and ordered to close.

Police officers were called to the wedding on 23rd September at the Grand Park Hall in Park Street, Luton.

They found more than 100 people were attending, in breach of the limit of 30 people for weddings under the coronavirus regulations at the time. The limit has since been reduced to 15.

Police stopped the event and then were forced to issue a dispersal order to reduce crowds that remained in the town.

Bedfordshire Police issued the manager on duty at the wedding with a £10,000 fixed penalty notice Officers say it is imperative that people follow the rules which are there to help stop the spread of the virus and to keep everybody safe .

This case was a flagrant disregard of the rules and risked undoing all of the good work that is being done by the majority of people. It also showed a lack of respect for all those who have postponed wedding celebrations or have stuck to smaller numbers Chief Superintendent John Murphy, Bedfordshire Police

Officers say they repeatedly asked Grand Park Hall to close down and remove the guests immediately.

When they failed to do so they were left with little choice but to proceed with taking firmer action