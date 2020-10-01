Watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Graham Stothard

Children at a Stevenage primary school are being encouraged to run a mile a day as part of a free global initiative.

Some of the students at Broom Barns School Primary School have run hundreds of miles in the past few years as part of the Daily Mile - a scheme to get children active for at least 15 minutes of the school day.

11,660 Schools and nurseries are taking part

The Stevenage school has been doing the Daily Mile for 4 years Credit: ITV News Anglia

We've done similar activities beforehand with cross-country and Daily Mile has given the children opportunity to come out have some fun, let off some steam. You don't have to be Mo Farah, you don't have to be Usain Bolt to do the Daily Mile to do it. You can walk, run, wheel, whatever you want to do. It’s just a great opportunity for all our children to stay active, stay healthy. Chris Kalaiarasu, Teacher

2012 The year the Daily Mile started in Scotland

The Daily Mile started in Scotland- developed by a school teacher but has since spread worldwide with children in 79 countries taking part.

It started at this Stevenage school back in 2016 where the pupils are more than happy to take part. They have even had a ‘Daily Mile track’ specially made around the field.

Pounding the playing fields Credit: ITV News Anglia

We've been doing The Daily Mile now for four years. W do it because it promotes a children's healthy lifestyle, they absolutely love running around the track, and everybody can take part. Jayne Currant, Headteacher

For more information on the Daily Mile click here