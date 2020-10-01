A flag of the Bahamas has been installed above St Catharine's college in Cambridge in homage to the college's earliest known black student.

Alfred Adderley Credit: ITV News Anglia

F Adderley arrived from the Bahamas to study law in 1912. Following graduation and legal training, Adderley returned to the Bahamas to practice law, where he became a leader in national politics, religion and sports.

The college said it has raised the flag to mark the start of Black History Month and honour a century of black students and staff who have contributed to the college's history.

Delving into the College’s archives was a very powerful experience for me. I was overwhelmed and completely inspired by the achievements of Alfred F. Adderley and the other Black students at St Catharine’s who followed him. Knowing that I also followed in their prominent footsteps, as a black student at St Catharine’s, was incredibly motivating. L’myah Sherae, graduated with a Master’s degree from St Catharine’s

It comes after the university announced earlier In April that a two-year investigation would take place in its own historical links with slavery. the report is due to be finished by Autumn 2021.

Speaking at the time Professor Toope, the Vice-Chancellor, said:

“We cannot change the past, but nor should we seek to hide from it. I hope this process will help the University understand and acknowledge its role during that dark phase of human history.”