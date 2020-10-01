A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead inside a flat in Luton.

At around 6.45pm on Wednesday 30 September, Bedfordshire Police received reports that a man had been injured in an incident in a flat in Bury Park Road at around midday. Officers attended the property and located a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations continue at the flat today Credit: ITV News Anglia

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

We have a presence at several addresses in the Bury Park area of the town and are progressing several lines of enquiry. We are aware that this can be unsettling for the community and want to reassure you that officers are working to establish the circumstances of this incident. If you have any information that you feel may assist us please do get in touch. Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or report online at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report quoting Operation Broadband . Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.