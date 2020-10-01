Fraudsters pretending to be police officers have been targeting people in Lowestoft.

Suffolk police are urging people in the town to be vigilant and report any suspicious calls. They say there have been a number of incidents in the last few days in which Lowestoft residents have been called by a man pretending to be a police officer and asking for bank details.

In the first incident on Wednesday (September 30) a man was called by a scammer who said they were an officer who had just arrested the man's carer.

They said the carer had the man's bank cards and details and asked him to confirm them.

The victim was immediately suspicious and refused to comply and phone the police to tell them what had happened.

A second incident happened later that day when another resident received a call from someone claiming to be from the police, telling them that a large amount of money belonging to them had been found.

Another call was made to an elderly lady on September 29. She was told that her nephew had been arrested and was in custody and that she needed to withdraw a large sum of cash, which she did.

The caller told her that it would help the police catch the gangs that are putting fake notes into circulation and they told her she could not tell anyone.

The victim was then told that someone would come to her home and collect the four-figure sum of money.

Police describe the man as dressed in black and red and driving a red van. The same process was repeated the following day, and the victim handed over more money. Anyone who knows the bogus callers or who has experienced similar calls is being urged to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting 37/57124/20.

The police force has issued a reminder to the people of Lowestoft that they would never approach residents and ask for bank details or cash withdrawals to be made.

They are also urging anyone with vulnerable relatives, friends or neighbours to make sure they are aware of this type of scam.