- Watch a full report from ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell

One of our leading hospitals is urging all of its staff to have the flu jab as the NHS gears up to cope with winter pressures as well as Covid-19.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has launched its "biggest ever" flu vaccination campaign - as they prepare for a second wave of coronavirus on top of the normal winter pressures.

The hospital is offering every member of staff a flu jab, while every frontline worker who has direct contact with patients will be vaccinated.

Tents have been set up at the hospital for staff to have their flu jabs in Credit: ITV News Anglia

Two flu tents have been set up at the hospital to allow vaccinators to deliver 25 sessions a week, and an online booking system has also been launched so that staff can book a dedicated slot to get a jab.

Those behind the campaign hope that it will help to protect staff against the double threat of flu and coronavirus.

This year, more than others, I would really recommend that people think about it. We do want to try and do everything we can to minimise the pressures that will inevitably come over the next couple of months. Sally Procter Anaesthetic trainee, NNUH

Demand for flu jabs has shot up. Some schools - like Murrow Primary Academy near Wisbech - are planning to offer them to staff and students

Staff at Murrow Primary Academy near Wisbech getting a flu jab Credit: ITV News Anglia

Today, the Health Secretary insisted there would be no shortage, with 30 million jabs available.

"There are enough flu jabs for everyone who needs them in the priority group."

Nurses hope the campaign will also act as a call to arms to encourage members of the local community to do their bit by booking a flu jab too.

Whilst there is currently just one Covid positive patient at the Norfolk and Norwich a new isolation unit and extra beds means the hopsital is ready for a rise in admissions. The ongoing challenge is to make sure the staff are too.

I think there is a genuine anxiety. In March and April, we came together and worked whatever we needed to work. Our energy levels are a little lower now. Facing what would normally be our winter pressures when we're already very tired is going to be a challenge for many NHS staff. Hilary Winch Head of workplace health, wellbeing and safety, NNUH

Click below to watch an extended interview with Nancy Fontaine - Chief Nurse and Director of Infection Prevention and Control at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital