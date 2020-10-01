A primary school in Norfolk has sent home 3 members of staff and 9 children after a child tested positive for Covid-19.

A pupil at Snettisham Primary has received a positive test after displaying symptoms on Tuesday.

The group will have to isolate until Tuesday 13 October.

The children and staff who were in close contact with the individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 have been asked to stay at home," Ms Jackson said. "But the rest of the school remains open and all our other students should continue to attend as normal if they remain well. Louise Jackson, Executive Headteacher

Parents have been advised that lessons at home will continue each day for those isolating and the pupil's classroom will be deep cleaned.

Pupils at the school have also been reminded of the importance of washing their hands and using hand sanitizer.

She added: "We know that parents may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England."