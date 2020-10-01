Cambridge University is to cut all investments and ties with fossil fuels within ten years after pressure from eco-conscious students.

The prestigious institution will use its £3.5 billion endowment fund to increase investments in renewable energy as part of its plan to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2038.

It comes after a series of student-led campaigns over the university's links to the fossil fuel industry.

Extinction Rebellion activists dug up the lawn of Cambridge's Trinity College as part of protests. Credit: ITV News Anglia

In February, Extinction Rebellion activists dug up the lawn of Cambridge's Trinity College as part of protests.

The university said donations will be scrutinised to ensure that the donor candemonstrate compatibility with Cambridge's objectives on cutting greenhouse gas emissions before any funding is accepted.

The university is responding comprehensively to a pressing environmental and moral need for action with an historic announcement that demonstrates our determination to seek solutions to the climate crisis.< "We will approach with renewed confidence our collaborations with Government, industry and research partners around the world as together we work for a zero carbon future. Professor Stephen J Toope, vice-chancellor of the University of Cambridge