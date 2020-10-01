Weather warning for Rain Credit: Met Office

Updated Rain Warning

Further heavy rain expected on Friday night and Saturday morning, perhaps leading to some disruption from flooding

Valid midnight Saturday 3rd October until 10am

What to expect

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

The Details

Following Friday's rainfall a further area of rain will push across the east and southeast of England overnight into Saturday before clearing westwards. 15-25 mm of rain is expected widely with some areas perhaps potentially seeing 30-50 mm.