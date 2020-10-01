Yellow weather warning for heavy rain for this weekend, could lead to some flooding
Updated Rain Warning
Further heavy rain expected on Friday night and Saturday morning, perhaps leading to some disruption from flooding
Valid midnight Saturday 3rd October until 10am
What to expect
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life
Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads
There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
The Details
Following Friday's rainfall a further area of rain will push across the east and southeast of England overnight into Saturday before clearing westwards. 15-25 mm of rain is expected widely with some areas perhaps potentially seeing 30-50 mm.
Widespread parts of England will be affected by heavy prolonged rain tomorrow and into the weekend as Storm Alex comes in from France. While widespread flooding in communities is not expected, the Environment Agency is monitoring the situation closely and taking action to ensure it can respond effectively if we do see significant flood impacts