Anglian Water criticised for poor environmental performance

Anglian Water's been given a stark warning by the Enviroment Agency that its environmental performance needs to improve.

In its annual report the agency rated Anglian as requiring improvement. There were at least 12 serious pollution incidents involving the company last year.

Each water company is rated from 1 star to 4 stars, Anglian was given 2.

We are disappointed that Anglian Water is falling below the required standards we expect. As a result the company has dropped to a 2 star performance rating and improvement is required Enviroment Agency

Anglian Water has been prosecuted four times and ordered to pay more than £198,000 in fines.

The company says there has since been a reduction in the number of incidents and it's investing heavily in improvements.