Watch Emma Hutchinson's interview with Boris Johnson Boris Johnson has defended his handling of the Covid-19 crisis. In an interview with ITV News Anglia the Prime Minister has said he will do everything he can to make Christmas as normal as possible.

The British people will want their Government to continue to fight to protect them - you - and that's what we're doing night and day. Boris Johnson

Shortly after the interview, Mr Johnson confirmed funding for ''40 new hospitals across England", that will be built by 2030 as part of a package worth £3.7 billion.

The plans include the rebuild of three hospitals in the region and a new cancer hospital at Addenbrooke's in Cambridge. They include:

Princess Alexandra Hospital - Harlow

A new integrated, high tech healthcare campus to replace the ageing Princess Alexandra Hospital.

West Suffolk Hospital - Bury St Edmunds

To rebuild West Suffolk Hospital, replace poor estate and provide a better patient environment at West Suffolk Hospital.

Milton Keynes Hospital

To build a new women and children’s hospital at Milton Keynes hospital.

In some cases, new hospitals will be built on new sites, the Department of Health said, but in other cases, a new hospital will be built on an existing site to replace existing facilities.

We welcome the Prime Minister’s funding announcement for the Cambridge Cancer Research Hospital. This national facility will bring hope for cancer patients regionally, nationally and internationally, and we look forward to progressing this project at a rapid pace. Roland Sinker, CEO Cambridge University Hospitals

The Government said the package is worth £3.7 billion, with trusts that received seed funding now all fully funded to deliver 25 hospitals.

The dedication and tireless efforts of our nurses, doctors and all healthcare workers have kept the NHS open throughout this pandemic. "But no matter what this virus throws at us we are determined to build back better and deliver the biggest hospital building programme in a generation. Boris Johnson

The news comes as concerns grow over rising cases in parts of our region including Great Yarmouth and fears of more lockdown restrictions as we head into winter.

While the rate of infection is still below the national average, we are responding proactively to this rise in cases as the virus can spread quickly and we all need to act now and pull together to prevent the spread of this virus, to protect Great Yarmouth, our lives and livelihoods. Cllr Carl Smith, Leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Luton has also been put back onto the government's watchlist as an area of concern. But what do people in the Anglia region think about the Prime Minsters handling of the pandemic?

