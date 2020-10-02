Emergency services were called to a rescue a man trapped in mud near the Essex coastline.

The Holbrook Coastguard Team, along with the RNLI from Harwich were called to reports of a man in a dinghy floating off with the tide in the Mistley area on the afternoon on Thursday 1 October.

The man had got stuck in mud in the Mistley area Credit: Holbrook Coastguard Rescue Team

Coastguards managed to locate the dinghy on the Southern shore of the river and the man was attempting to walk ashore through a lot of soft mud but was unable to make it. As the tide was rapidly going out the inshore lifeboat team couldn't get to him.

In the end coastguards from Holbrook, Felixstowe and South Woodham decided to do a mud rescue and two officers went out to rescue the man.

Two officers conducted a 'mud rescue' to reach the man Credit: Holbrook Coastguard Rescue Team

In the event of an emergency along our coastline or estuaries or in mud call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.