Emergency services rescue man trapped in mud near Mistley
Emergency services were called to a rescue a man trapped in mud near the Essex coastline.
The Holbrook Coastguard Team, along with the RNLI from Harwich were called to reports of a man in a dinghy floating off with the tide in the Mistley area on the afternoon on Thursday 1 October.
Coastguards managed to locate the dinghy on the Southern shore of the river and the man was attempting to walk ashore through a lot of soft mud but was unable to make it. As the tide was rapidly going out the inshore lifeboat team couldn't get to him.
In the end coastguards from Holbrook, Felixstowe and South Woodham decided to do a mud rescue and two officers went out to rescue the man.
