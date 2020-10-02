Ipswich Town have signed winger Keanan Bennetts from German club Borussia Mönchengladbach on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old has been capped by England at under 19s level.

He was previously at Tottenham’s academy before he made the switch to Germany.

Bennetts will help cover for the loss of striker James Norwood who was recently ruled out for six weeks with a hamstring injury.

“He was brought to our attention a few weeks ago, I think he’s gone under the radar because Gladbach are a Bundesliga club, a massive club," Manager Paul Lambert said.

“From the bits I’ve seen, I think he might give us something dynamic. He’s quick and left-footed which is great. I’m looking forward to seeing how he does.”

Bennetts added: "I spoke to Paul via Zoom and we had a good chat. He wants me to express myself and show what I'm about. I'm looking forward to this chapter.“

Elsewhere, Northampton Town have signed Mansfield Town striker Danny Rose for an undisclosed fee.