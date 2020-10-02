A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man found in a flat in Luton.

At around 6.45pm on Wednesday 30 September police received reports that a man had been injured in an incident in a flat in Bury Park Road at around midday.

Inside officers found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators at the scene Credit: ITV News Anglia

Steven Arnold, 50, of Butterworth Path, Luton, was charged with murder yesterday (Thursday).

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (6 October).