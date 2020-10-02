Meet our Pride of Britain regional fundraiser for the West of the Anglia region
Over the last week we have been meeting our Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser 2020 finalists - but tonight we can reveal the winner for the Anglia West region is Damian Cox!
When Damian Cox heard the news that Wicksteed Park faced permanent closure, he headed straight to the park to record a social media video calling on the community to get its gates open once again. And the community listened.
Since then, more than £160,000 has been raised through bucket collections, sponsored hikes, charity picnics and auctions. That, together with a much-needed lottery grant, means Wicksteed Park is open once again and looking to the future.