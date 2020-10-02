Meet our Pride of Britain regional fundraiser for the West of the Anglia region

Over the last week we have been meeting our Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser 2020 finalists - but tonight we can reveal the winner for the Anglia West region is Damian Cox!

Meet our Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser finalists 2020- Damian Cox

Damian Cox was determined to see the gates of Wicksteed Park reopened when it was announced it had gone into administration. Credit: ITV News Anglia

When Damian Cox heard the news that Wicksteed Park faced permanent closure, he headed straight to the park to record a social media video calling on the community to get its gates open once again. And the community listened.

Since then, more than £160,000 has been raised through bucket collections, sponsored hikes, charity picnics and auctions. That, together with a much-needed lottery grant, means Wicksteed Park is open once again and looking to the future.