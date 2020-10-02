Over the last week we have been meeting our Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser 2020 finalists - but tonight we can reveal the winner for the East is Andy Palazon!

Andy has been streaming live discos to viewers across the world to raise money for a charity Credit: ITV News Anglia

Andy has been streaming live discos from his home in Suffolk. The DJ set up Disco Kitchen and encouraged people across the world to join him for a boogie - and raise some money in the process.

Meet our Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser 2020 finalist Andy Palazon

Fifty thousand pounds later, he was nominated for the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year for Anglia East.

Here's what the the head judge, actor Warwick Davis, had to say about him: