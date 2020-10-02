More than 17 million pounds has been awarded to 427 community groups across the region since the start of lockdown.

The money's come from the National Lottery Fund. It's been used by communities to help tackle local problems caused by the pandemic, as well as to continue longer standing projects designed to improve lives.

The Warm and Toasty Club has created online memory sessions. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Colchester's Warm and Toasty Club has been awarded £20,000. The charity has been producing live online memory sessions to help people over 60 feel less isolated. This includes live singers and features like 'Sweet of the Week' and the 'Retro Raffle Quiz'.

The club's founder says they aim to offer 'general silliness and laughter to keep people entertained and connected'.

The charity runs the online sessions on its Facebook page. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The club also offers daily telephone calls and a monthly newsletter to keep people older communities connected.

Volunteers from Disability Peterborough have been going to people's homes and doing jobs for them like gardening. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Disability Peterborough was awarded a grant of almost £50,000. The charity's been sending volunteers to people's homes to help with small jobs like gardening, replacing lightbulbs, delivering jigsaws, and cleaning bed sheets.

There are 10 volunteers and between them they've made 1,200 visits to disabled people's homes in the last three months.