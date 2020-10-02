Video report by ITV News Anglia's Andy Ward

Northampton boxer Chantelle Cameron says winning the world title this weekend would be an "unbelievable" feeling.

The 29-year-old will fight Brazil's Adriana Araújo for the vacant WBC super-lightweight belt on Sunday night.

The bout will take place behind closed doors in Milton Keynes, just up the road from Chantelle's home town of Northampton.

Although she's disappointed that her friends and family won't be present at the Marshall Arena, she's determined to bring the belt home for them.

Adriana Araújo. Credit: PA

Crowds will be back, they’ll be at my next fight hopefully, fingers crossed, so I’ve just got to bring the world title home for them. Chantelle Cameron

"Obviously there's no crowd, and my family won't be there. But, they're all understanding," she told ITV News Anglia.

"It'll be an unbelievable feeling (to win the title). Even this week, it doesn't feel real that I'm boxing for the world tittle so to actually win and to be able to call myself a world champion, it would just be amazing."

Chantelle, who has just signed to Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing, has her eyes on one day becoming the undisputed world champion, with a possible showdown against Ireland's Katie Taylor in her sights.

Despite her big ambitions though, she's promised not to take Araújo lightly.

"The bigger picture is to be undisputed," she said.

"But I'm not going to be complacent and overlook my opponent. I've just got to stay focussed on the job for Sunday."