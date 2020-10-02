Watch our report from Natalie Gray

Spitting Image returns to our screens this weekend and it promises to be as savage as the original series.

Priti Patel is turned into a vampire

After an absence of 24 years creator Roger Law, who lives in North Norfolk is thrilled to have a 100 new characters to have fun with. Suffolk's Ed Sheeran is portrayed as a turnip and the Home Secretary and Essex MP Priti Patel a vampire!

Creator Roger Law live in North Norfolk Credit: ITV News Anglia

People keep asking me if I have a favourite and I keep saying Greta Thunberg because she's got more charisma than the entire Tory cabinet and we had a bit of trouble with social media who can't tell the difference between caricature and insulting people and then suddenly she tweeted that she loved her puppets and that was the end of it. Roger Law, creator

Greta Thunberg as you've never seen her before!

Norfolk comedian Karl Minns is now on the writing team. He was a huge fan first time around as a schoolboy.

Norfolk comedian Karl Minns is on the writing team for the new series

It was so irreverent it was shocking and we'd never seen anything like it. The level of kind of satire and lampooning of people in the public eye. It was one of those shows that after you'd seen it you'd talk about it the next day at school on the Monday morning. It had that cult thing amongst teenagers among everyone who watched it so I think the expectation is we'll hopefully do that again Karl Minns, write

No guessing who these two are!

The series has a new home on BritBox and begins on Saturday 3 October.