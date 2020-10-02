Spitting Image creator warns the new series will be as savage as ever!
Watch our report from Natalie Gray
Spitting Image returns to our screens this weekend and it promises to be as savage as the original series.
After an absence of 24 years creator Roger Law, who lives in North Norfolk is thrilled to have a 100 new characters to have fun with. Suffolk's Ed Sheeran is portrayed as a turnip and the Home Secretary and Essex MP Priti Patel a vampire!
People keep asking me if I have a favourite and I keep saying Greta Thunberg because she's got more charisma than the entire Tory cabinet and we had a bit of trouble with social media who can't tell the difference between caricature and insulting people and then suddenly she tweeted that she loved her puppets and that was the end of it.
Norfolk comedian Karl Minns is now on the writing team. He was a huge fan first time around as a schoolboy.
It was so irreverent it was shocking and we'd never seen anything like it. The level of kind of satire and lampooning of people in the public eye. It was one of those shows that after you'd seen it you'd talk about it the next day at school on the Monday morning. It had that cult thing amongst teenagers among everyone who watched it so I think the expectation is we'll hopefully do that again
The series has a new home on BritBox and begins on Saturday 3 October.