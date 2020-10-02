A thirteen year old boy from Huntingdon who raised £17,000 for the Children's Hospice which cared for his late brother Fraser, will see his efforts fund three days of hospice care.

Stuie Delf ran 5k every day in May for his nine year old brother Fraser who died in January from Coats Plus Syndrome.

Fraser Delf Credit: Family photo

His month long fundraising efforts for East Anglia's Children's Hospices were inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Today which is Stuie's birthday will be the first of three days of care paid for at the site in Milton near Cambridge. The other days will be Fraser's birthday and the anniversary of his death.

Stuie Delf with his parents and his fundraising cheque for EACH. Credit: EACH

What Stuie achieved was very inspiring and really a fantastic tribute to Fraser. We rely on voluntary donations for the majority of our income and need support now more than ever after such a considerable financial hit during lockdown. We’re always delighted whenever anyone chooses to fundraise for us, but it’s particularly touching when a family who have used our care service get involved. Phillipa Graham, EACH Cambridgeshire Community Fundraising Assistant

Since Stuie’s month-long fundraiser, he has been congratulated virtually by his inspiration for the fundraiser, Sir Captain Tom Moore, as well as EACH Royal Patron HRH The Duchess of Cambridge alongside HRH The Duchess of Cornwall. Both expressed his fundraising efforts were an amazing achievement.

£5,600 Is needed each day to fund one hospice.

The Delf family have picked to fund three days they treasure at the hospice in Milton.

Their first day of funding is the 3rd October 2020 which is Stuie’s birthday.

The second will be on the anniversary of Fraser’s death, 17th January 2021.