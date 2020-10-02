Two year project helps preserve some of Suffolk's oldest churches

More than two hundred of the oldest places of worship across Suffolk have been preserved for the future thanks to a two year project to save them from falling into disrepair.

£1.8 million in funding has come to the county from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport as part of the two year 'Taylor Review Pilot'.

The project which is being run by Historic England has seen essential repairs brought forward by up to five years.

St Peter's Church, Sibton Credit: Tom Kupper/Historic England

St Peter's Church in Sibton is one of 259 places of worship across Suffolk to be helped with a grant of £8,982 for improvement to water goods and drainage and the repair of mortar joints and loose flint work.

Places of worship are vital to our local communities. I am pleased that this pilot scheme, funded by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, has been such a success in helping so many buildings. By protecting these places of worship, we are bringing together communities, engaging visitors, and preserving our heritage for future generations to enjoy. Heritage Minister Nigel Huddleston

The Taylor Review Pilot ran from September 2018 to March 2020 to look at how listed places of worship could become more sustainable through regular maintenance and repair and wider community involvement.

Church of St Mary, Nettlestead, Suffolk. Credit: Tom Kupper/Historic England

The Church of St Mary in Nettlestead is on the Historic England Heritage at Risk register due to corroding roof fixings and a large hole in the chancel roof dating from the 1950s.

The church community needed help with grant funding for repair and conservation work and were given a minor Repair Grant of £8,988 to replace roof tiles to close the hole in the roof along with other repair work.

We are most grateful to the Taylor Pilot fund as it has enabled us to carry out essential repairs buying us time to fundraise for the big roof job. Jeanna McCarthy, Nettlestead Church Warden

The scheme offered free support and advice for listed places of worship of all faiths and denominations and was supported by 49% of places in Suffolk.

This pilot has proved how a ‘stitch in time’ approach really works and it has successfully helped 259 listed places of worship in Suffolk over the past two years. Addressing small repairs has increased understanding that doing even the smallest job makes a big difference to keeping these extraordinary places running. Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive, Historic England

There are five key elements to the Taylor Review Pilot: