An operation to disrupt the supply of illegal tobacco in Norfolk has seen more than 48,000 cigarettes seized along with 30 kilos of tobacco.

Customs officers working with the police and trading standards targeted shops on one day last month.

The cigarettes along with 30 kilos of rolling tobacco - with a total value of nearly thirty thousand pounds in lost duty and VAT, were discovered.

Seizure of illegal cigarettes. Credit: Norfolk police

The sale of illegal tobacco will not be tolerated by us or our partner agencies. Disrupting criminal trade is at the heart of our strategy to clampdown on the illicit tobacco market, which costs the UK around £1.9 billion a year. This is theft from the taxpayer and undermines legitimate traders. Adam Kingsgate, Assistant Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC

The multi-agency operation included; Officers from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), Norfolk Police, Trading Standards, HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) and tobacco detection dogs and their handlers.

They visited 15 retail premises on Monday 28 September 2020 as part of HMRC’s Tobacco Taskforce activity which led to suspected illegal tobacco products being seized from six premises.