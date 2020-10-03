A Century of buns: Fitzbillies in Cambridge marks birthday milestone

The iconic Fitzbillies in Cambridge has been a well known and well loved fixture in the city for the last century and this weekend it celebrates its 100th Birthday ( 4th October. )

During its century of making Chelsea buns it has survived war, fire, flood, bankruptcy and now a pandemic.

It was opened in October 1920 by brothers Earnest and Arthur Mason.

Fitzbillies opened in 1920 Credit: Fitzbillies

Although the shop closed during lockdown, staff kept baking and selling online to keep the business going.

We are describing this as the first 100 years and obviously we hope there will be many more. I think the key thing for us is that we keep developing new products and do new things to stay relevant. Now coffee and brunch and sourdough bread are as important a part of the business, well almost, not quite, as the Chelsea buns. Alison Wright, Owner of Fitzbillies

Fitzbillies marks its 100th birthday. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A book has now been published to celebrate the 100th anniversary.