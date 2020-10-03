Detectives launch murder inquiry after man dies of stab wounds in North Walsham

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in North Walsham.

Police were called to Antingham Drive shortly before 11.30pm last night (Friday 2 October 2020) following reports from paramedics that a man had been stabbed in the neck following a fight.

Officers found the injured man on nearby Bacton Road. The man received treatment but died.

Two men were arrested, a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder while a second man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Police cordon in North Walsham. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Both suspects have been taken to Police Investigation Centres in Aylsham and Wymondham where they will be questioned.

Police have sealed off a property in Antingham Drive and Bacton Road has been closed while scene investigations are carried out.

Detective will be carrying out a number of enquiries in the area today and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have seen or heard anything should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 477 of 2 October.