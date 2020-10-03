Ipswich MP Tom Hunt isolating after colleague tests positive for coronavirus

The Ipswich MP Tom Hunt is self-isolating after a member of his team tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Hunt tweeted that he'd been contacted by NHS Test and Trace and would be staying away from others until October 14.

The Conservative MP said he had no symptoms but would be following the guidance.

His said his colleague had only minor symptoms so he was hopeful everything would be fine.

Mr Hunt, who was born in Ely in Cambridgeshire, was elected in the 2019 general election with a majority of 5,479.