Northampton Saints frustrated after Covid-19 scuppers final game of season

Northampton Saints have spoken of their deep frustration after their final game of the season had to be called off because several players are being forced to isolate.

The Saints fixture against Gloucester tomorrow (Sunday 4 October 2020)will not take place.

It comes after Northampton played Sale on Tuesday: a large number of their players have since tested positive for coronavirus.

Now so many Saints are self-isolating they can't get out a team.

Saints say they asked permission to register loan players to plug the gaps but were told it was not allowed.

“We are extremely disappointed that our season has ended this way; an outbreak of coronavirus at another Premiership Club has left us with no viable option other than to forfeit our game. Mark Darbon, Northampton Saints Chief Executive

So far no Saints player is showing symptoms of coronavirus.