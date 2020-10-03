Pedestrian dies after crash on A143 near Bungay

A woman in her sixties has died after she was hit by a car on the A143 at Ditchingham near Bungay.

Police said the pedestrian died at the scene after she was struck by the Toyota Yaris at about 8.30pm last night (Friday 2 October 2020).

The incident happened near the junction of Old Yarmouth Road.

The road was closed while initial investigations were carried out and reopened in the early hours of this morning.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information concerning the driving manner of the Toyota Yaris prior to the incident.