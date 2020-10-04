Chantelle Cameron became Northampton's first ever boxing world champion with a dominant win over Brazil's Adriana Araújo on Sunday night.

The 29-year-old was in complete control as she won every round on her way to a convincing points victory in Milton Keynes.

Both fighters came into the bout with unbeaten records, but Cameron showed her class to claim the vacant WBC super-lightweight belt with relative ease.

Cameron was the only fighter who could win the belt after Araújo failed to make the weight at Saturday's weigh-in.

Sunday's fight was staged behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena, and speaking after her victory, Cameron told Sky Sports that winning the title was a dream come true.

"I can't put it into words, it's emotional. I was bricking it beforehand, " she said.

"It means the world to me and I can't wait to come back to Northampton. This is just the start, I want all the belts."