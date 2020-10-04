A drive-in harvest festival has taken place in Ipswich after the usual service at St Edmundsbury Cathedral had to be cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Around one hundred cars turned up for the event at Trinity park which was organised by Suffolk Young Farmers.

Ipswich's first drive-in harvest festival. Credit: ITV News Anglia

There was the usual collection for food banks across the county with people staying inside their vehicles to follow social distancing guidelines.

It's a way we can actually do something, bring young farmers together, the farming community together, especially now that the Suffolk show has been cancelled we can actually put something on to help support the farming community. We're looking at doing a similar thing for a fireworks party. Jenny Maskell, Suffolk Young Farmers