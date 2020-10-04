Find out the coronavirus infection rate in each area of the Anglia region

The number of new coronavirus cases being detected in the Anglia region is continuing to increase but the number of positive tests is not rising as fast as it is nationally.

However, there are a number of Covid hotspots in the region where the infection rate is much higher than the East of England as a whole.

Great Yarmouth, Luton and the Uttlesford area of Essex have the highest number of confirmed cases per 100,000 in the Anglia region.

A further 473 positive tests were reported in the Anglia region on Saturday although the official online dashboard said that due to a technical issue, which has now been resolved, there was a delay in publishing a number of cases.

This means that the total reported over the coming days may include some additional cases from the period between 24 September and 1 October.

Almost 13,000 new cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed in the UK on Saturday compared to nearly 7,000 cases on Friday.

The graph shows the daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Anglia region during the pandemic Credit: Data from Public Health England

Coronavirus cases reported in the Anglia region in the week to 3 October

Bedfordshire - 234 - down by 84 compared with the previous week

Cambridgeshire - 207 - up by 72 compared with the previous week

Essex - 485 - up by 71 compared with the previous week

Hertfordshire - 382 - up by 50 compared with the previous week

Milton Keynes - 66 - up by 5 compared with the previous week

Norfolk - 202 - up by 80 compared with the previous week

Northamptonshire - 216 - up by 14 compared with the previous week

Rutland - 16 - up 9 compared with the previous week

Suffolk - 115 - up 53 compared with the previous week

Bedfordshire is the three unitary areas of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough and Essex includes Southend and Thurrock.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed by positive tests each week in the Anglia region during the pandemic Credit: Data from Public Health England

The NHS in the East of England reported that 98 patients were in hospitals in the region with coronavirus and 13 were being treated on ventilators.

During the week to 1 October there were 95 admissions to the region's hospitals of Covid patients compared to 52 admissions the week before.

In the same week, the NHS said 12 patients had died with coronavirus in hospitals in the Anglia region. There were six deaths in the previous seven days.

The patients died at Basildon Hospital, Bedford Hospital, Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, the Norfolk & Norwich Hospital, the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn and the West Hertfordshire NHS Trust.

During the pandemic, 6.134 people have died with coronavirus in the Anglia region including those who had the condition recorded on their death certificate without the confirmation of a positive test.

The map shows the number of people who have died with coronavirus in each county in the Anglia region Credit: Data from the Office of National Statistics, the NHS and the Care Quality Commission

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to 30 September, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. The list is based on Public Health England data published on 3 October on the Government's coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent three days (1-3 October) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

The highest rate in the Anglia region is in Great Yarmouth with 56 cases per 100,000 people. Babergh is Suffolk is currently recording one of the lowest infection rate in England with 5 cases per 100,000.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to 30 September (with the previous week in brackets)

Gt Yarmouth - 56.4 (31.2)

Luton - 49.8 (61.5)

Uttlesford - 41.6 (21.9)

Epping Forest - 41.0 (43.3)

Bedford - 40.4 (45.0)

East Northants - 39.1 (16.9)

Hertsmere - 38.1 (33.4)

Rutland - 37.6 (12.5)

St Albans - 37.0 (36.4)

Dacorum - 36.8 (16.8)

East Herts - 35.4 (19.4)

Three Rivers - 35.4 (31.1)

Watford - 32.1 (33.1)

Brentwood - 31.2 (33.1)

Castle Point - 31.0 (33.2)

Broxbourne - 30.8 (37.0)

Wellingborough - 30.1 (22.6)

Southend - 29.5 (25.7)

Peterborough - 29.2 (25.2)

Basildon - 28.3 (28.3)

Daventry - 26.8 (20.9

Cambridge - 26.4 (13.6)

Corby - 26.3 (36.0)

Kettering - 25.2 (21.6)

Thurrock - 25.2 (22.4)

Huntingdonshire - 24.7 (15.7)

Harlow - 24.1 (33.3)

Chelmsford - 23.5 (11.2)

Maldon - 21.6 (6.2)

South Norfolk - 21.3 (7.1)

South Cambs - 20.7 (11.3)

Milton Keynes - 20.4 (21.9)

Central Bedfordshire - 19.1 (25.3)

Northampton - 18.7 (29.4)

Welwyn Hatfield - 18.7 (17.1)

King's Lynn & West Norfolk - 17.2 (9.2)

East Suffolk - 16.8 (6.0)

West Suffolk - 15.1 (8.9)

Stevenage - 14.8 (17.1)

North Herts - 14.2 (16.5)

Colchester - 13.9 (13.9)

South Northants - 13.8 (13.8)

Norwich - 13.5 (18.5)

Braintree - 13.1 (11.1)

Fenland - 11.8 (8.8)

Tendring - 11.6 (7.5)

Rochford - 11.4 (20.6)

East Cambs - 11.1 (2.2)

Breckland - 10.7 (10.7)

Ipswich - 10.2 (8.0)

Mid Suffolk - 8.7 (7.7)

Broadland - 7.6 (10.7)

North Norfolk - 5.7 (1.9)

Babergh - 5.4 (8.7)

The Anglia region is the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire, Rutland and the unitary area of Milton Keynes.