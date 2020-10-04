Fire crews called to multiple reports of flooding in Bucks and MK area

Fire crews in Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes say they've received a high number of calls about flooding in the area.

The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings for the area, which means that both roads and homes are likely to be underwater.

Buckinghamshire and the Milton Keynes area are being hardest hit in the Anglia region after torrential rain this weekend.

The agency has issued a flood warning for the River Ouzel at Bletchley and Caldecotte.

Fire crews tweeted to say they've been called to multiple incidents, and several people have had to be rescued from their cars in the Aylesbury area.

They've been at the following locations

Aston ClintonAylesburyBiertonBishopstoneBletchleyBotolph ClaydonFarnham CommonFulmer

Great BrickhillSlaptonStoke MandevilleStoneThe LeeWendoverWeston TurvilleWooburn Green

The Environment Agency says river levels are rising at the Bletchley river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall over the weekend.

Consequently, flooding of property and roads is expected to occur today, Sunday 4 October 2020.

We expect flooding to affect Mill Road, Watling Street and Belvedere Lane in Bletchley. River levels will remain high for the remainder of the day. Further light rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours. Please move possessions and valuables off the ground or to safety. We will continue to closely monitor the situation. Environment Agency