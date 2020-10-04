Litcham School to close for deep clean after Covid-19 cases

A secondary school in West Norfolk is to close for a deep clean today after several positive Covid tests were recorded.

The head teacher has told parents Litcham School will be closed on Monday 5 October 2020.

It comes after a handful of positive cases within the school.

Head teacher Robert Martlew says the school have been working closely with the Norfolk Outbreak Management Team at Norfolk County Council and Public Health England.

I am pleased to say that Public Health England and Norfolk County Council are happy that we are doing everything possible to keep our students safe and the measures that we have in place are excellent. We will continue to monitor the situation, work with the public health teams and follow current government guidance. Robert Martlew, Litcham High

As well the deep clean, the school's going to check procedures to make sure it can continue to run effectively while staff and students are isolating for 14 days.

The primary school will stay open and teaching for secondary years will restart on Tuesday 6 October.

Any pupils who are self‐isolating will move to remote learning plans.