Man charged with North Walsham Murder

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 42-year old man in North Walsham on Friday night (2nd October).

Police were called to Antingham Drive just before 11.30pm following reports by paramedics that a man had been stabbed in the neck following a disturbance.

A Home Office Post Mortem examination has been carried out concluding that the man died as a result of a single stab wound.

The victim has been identified as 42-year old Thomas Moore from North Walsham.

Antingham Drive, North Walsham. Credit: ITV News Anglia

41-year old Matthew Constantinou from Antingham Drive has been charged with murder and remanded into police custody to appear before Norwich Magistrates' Court tomorrow ( Monday 5th October)

A man in his thirties who was arrested on suspicion of assault has been released with no further action.

We are working to establish what happened in the events leading up to Friday’s death. In particular we want to understand the relationship, if any, between the victim and the suspect, but at this early stage we believe this to be an isolated incident. Detective Inspector Lewis Craske, Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team

Anyone with information should contact DI Lewis Craske at the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111