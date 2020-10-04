University of Cambridge to begin testing students for Covid-19 as term starts

The University of Cambridge will begin testing students for Covid-19 as the start of term gets underway.

The screening programme will target all undergraduate and post graduate students living in College accommodation.

The university says the aim is to identify individuals who are asymptomatic to avoid transmitting the virus to others.

The safety of all our staff, students and visitors to the University and the Colleges, and the wider City of Cambridge community, remains our priority as we prepare for the start of the new academic year. Professor Stephen J Toope, Vice-Chancellor

The tests will be processed at the university's own labs, but the samples will be taken by qualified nurses.

Professor Patrick Maxwell, Head of the School of Clinical Medicine at the University of Cambridge told ITV News Anglia that students will be tested in their household groups.